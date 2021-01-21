Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) Critical Comparison

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Legacy Reserves’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.21 -$593.84 million N/A N/A Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Obsidian Energy and Legacy Reserves, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Legacy Reserves beats Obsidian Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

