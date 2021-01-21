Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

