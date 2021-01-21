Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.78) Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($3.78) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

OXY stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.