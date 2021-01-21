Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 6.4%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 18,871,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 24,465,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

