Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Cap of $219.92 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $219.92 million and $72.79 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

