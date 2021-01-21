Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 7.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.35. 1,525,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,533,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 3,046,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 752,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 611,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after buying an additional 464,225 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

