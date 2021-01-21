OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

