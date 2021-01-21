OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
