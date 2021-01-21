Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.00. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 71,238 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,373 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

