Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $291,561.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

