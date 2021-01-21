Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Buys $33,730.00 in Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ODC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 7,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

