Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Buys $33,730.00 in Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ODC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. 7,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $251.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.