Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) fell 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.66. 2,012,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,331,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $345.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

