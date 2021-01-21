OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $360.09 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00019233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. OKB has a market cap of $360.09 million and $216.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.00574390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00043494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.51 or 0.03905003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016572 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

