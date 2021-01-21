OKB (OKB) Price Hits $6.13 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One OKB coin can now be bought for $6.13 or 0.00019355 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $367.73 million and approximately $179.77 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

