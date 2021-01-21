Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sib LLC

Sib LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,090 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 12.5% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sib LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after purchasing an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.98. 8,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

