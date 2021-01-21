OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 4,341 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.