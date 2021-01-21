OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $15,305,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

