OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $355.12 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

