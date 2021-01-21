OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $196.93 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

