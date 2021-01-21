OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.98 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

