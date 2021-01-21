OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.