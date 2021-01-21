OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

