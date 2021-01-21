OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.56 Million Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.29% of First Financial worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Financial by 387.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF opened at $41.24 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

