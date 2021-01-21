OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.86 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

