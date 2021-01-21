OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,200.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,035.21. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

