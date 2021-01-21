OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $1.43 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $542.19 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.60, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.57.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.