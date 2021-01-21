OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $298.78 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.