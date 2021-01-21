OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 38.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $170.22 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.