OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

