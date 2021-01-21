OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $4,790,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

