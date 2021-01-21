OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 15,686 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

