OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,619 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

EA opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $181,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

