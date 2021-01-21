OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 438 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $736.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $725.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

