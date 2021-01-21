OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,646 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 949,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,924,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 735,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 350,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.