OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 961 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,310,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after acquiring an additional 174,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $163.36 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.