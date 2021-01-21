OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,762 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,859,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 79,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

