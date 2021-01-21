OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

