Omni (OMNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $950,382.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $950,382.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00012629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00433880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,143 coins and its circulating supply is 562,827 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

