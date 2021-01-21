Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. 13,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,780. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

