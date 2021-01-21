Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Cap of $41,931.60

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $41,931.60 and approximately $100,993.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

