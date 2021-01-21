On.Live (ONL) Price Tops $0.0141

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. On.Live has a market cap of $305,652.87 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.