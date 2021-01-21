On.Live Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $810.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. On.Live has a market cap of $303,923.09 and $810.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

