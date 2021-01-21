OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OCX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of OCX opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $277.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
