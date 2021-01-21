Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. 1,057,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,369,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 185.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

