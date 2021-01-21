OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 6.4%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shares shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.99. 555,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 205,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.
The stock has a market cap of $649.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)
OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.
