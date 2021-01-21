OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 6.4%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shares shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.99. 555,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 205,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $649.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keenan Capital LLC grew its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 5,068,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 639,271 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

