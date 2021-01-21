OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 452,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 504,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $786.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.