ONOToken (ONOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,058.00

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ONOToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONOToken has traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. ONOToken has a total market cap of $774,040.74 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken (CRYPTO:ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.