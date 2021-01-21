Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $467.50 million and $193.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001497 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

