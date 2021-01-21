Open Platform Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $5,593.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,201,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.