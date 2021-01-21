Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $586.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average is $502.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

