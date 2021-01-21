Oppenheimer Comments on Xylem Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.00 on Thursday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,095,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

